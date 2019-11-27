16-day-old girl kidnapped from government hospital in Khammam

By | Published: 1:16 am

Khammam: A 16-day-old baby girl was allegedly abducted by a woman from the District General Hospital here on Tuesday.

According to police, Ch Ramadevi (25) had given birth to the child at Primary Health Centre at Vemsoor government hospital on November 9. As the child had low birth weight and was suffering from minor health problems, the doctors advised the parents to take her to Khammam for further care, following which, the child was admitted to Maternal and Child Health Centre while her mother was under the care of doctors at Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) at the district hospital.

On Tuesday morning, an unidentified woman approached Rama Devi stating that she also gave birth to a baby and was undergoing treatment in the same hospital and offered to feed the baby who was crying due to insufficient feeding by her mother.

Trusting the woman, the mother gave the baby to her who acted like feeding the baby. When Ramadevi’s mother Savitramma went out to wash clothes and Ramadevi slept, the unidentified fled with the baby.

Ramadevi and her mother looked for the woman but could not find her. Rama Devi lodged a complaint with II Town Police who registered a case.

Khammam ACP, PV Ganesh and Additional DCP D Muralidhar visited the hospital and inspected CCTV footage. There was no CCTV footage recorded at the outside gate of the hospital as the security guard who was supposed to be on duty was not there at the time when the baby went missing.

A special team has been formed to nab the absconding woman and to rescue the baby girl, ACP Ganesh said.

