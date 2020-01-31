16 held in cordon and search in Cyberabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police detained 16 suspects and seized 30 vehicles during a cordon and search operation at Bombay Colony along the ICRISAT border in the early hours of Thursday.

During the search operation led by Madhapur DCP A Venkateshwara Rao, 448 houses were checked and the antecedents of 963 persons were verified. Traffic challans worth about Rs 18,000 were paid after the operation, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .