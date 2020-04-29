16 industries get exemption to operate during lockdown in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy district administration has given exemption to 16 industries to operate during the lockdown in rural areas by complying with sanitization and social distancing measures listed out in the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The industries include stone crushers, brick kilns, handloom weaving, repair workshops, beedi making, sand-mining, ceramic and roof tiles, cement factories, ginning mills, iron, steel, plastic and rubber industries, plastic and sanitary pipes, paper industry, cotton mattresses, construction work and shops selling other items.

District Collector Amoy Kumar requested the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners to allow these enterprises without any hindrance and these establishments should work up to 6 pm only.

Instructions have been issued to the managements to adhere to the norms prescribed by the Central government to contain the spread of virus. Sanitizers should be provided to the staff and social distancing must be maintained, he said, adding that mandatory thermal screening of employees entering and exiting should be done and all vehicles and machinery entering the premises were to be disinfected by spray apart from other precautionary measures.

