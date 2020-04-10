16 new Covid-19 cases in TS, Hyderabad leads with 179 active cases

By | Published: 8:27 pm 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing to show a downward trend in the number of new Covid-19 positive cases, Telangana on Friday recorded 16 Covid-19 positive cases with no deaths to report.

With this, the total number of active cases in the State went up to 430 with 45 who were cured and discharged while 12 have succumbed to the virus so far. Hyderabad continued to top the list with 179 active cases in hospital, with 21 patients treated and discharged. Nizamabad was in the second place with 49 active cases.

The daily medical bulletin said there still was no evidence of community transmission in Telangana, where 101 hotspots have so far been identified.

