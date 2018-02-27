16 villages within ORR limits to get drinking water from March 5

By | Published: 12:42 am 1:26 am

Hyderabad: Their long wait is over. Residents of 16 villages within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits are likely to get drinking water through taps from March 5.

The 16 villages are Mammarajguda, Mariyapuram, Wadiguda, Sunrise Colony, Hakimpet, Singaipally, Antaipally, Upperpally, Indira Nagar WHSC, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bachupally, Pocharam, Nekhnampur, Annojiguda, Alijapur and Godumakunta.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore announced this here on Monday.

The State government has assigned the task of supplying drinking water through taps to HMWSSB to 183 villages under ORR. Accordingly, the board took up the Rs 628 crore project to supply water to these villages covering seven municipalities. The project is expected to be completed by October this year, he said.