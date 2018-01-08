16-year-old dies after dagger dance goes awry in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:32 pm 7:34 pm

Hyderabad: An attempt to demonstrate a dagger dance by a 19-year-old youngster at an engagement function late on Friday went tragically awry, with a 16-year-old boy who was watching the performance suffering a fatal throat injury.

Police said the boy, Syed Hameed, suffered an injury on his throat and died on Saturday morning after undergoing treatment for a couple of hours. The incident however, came to light late on Sunday only after his parents approached the police.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Friday when Mohammad Junaid, who was arrested later, was performing a dance by twisting a couple of Jaambiya, a kind of dagger, during a wedding engagement at Shaikpet. Hameed, who was Junaid’s relative, had been called to the function by his friends, who had gone to his house in Hussaini Shawali Dargah and asked permission to take him along from his mother.

Junaid, who is also a resident of the same area, was too present at the function. Raidurgam Inspector M Ram Babu said Junaid had performed the dance by twisting the two daggers in his hands.

“When the demonstration was going on, people were offering money and applauding his performance. Hameed too tried to do the same and got close to him and suffered the injury in the process,” the Inspector said.

Hameed’s mother said Hameed was taken to three different hospitals for treatment.

“The first two hospitals refused to treat him. By the time he was taken to the third hospital, he fell unconscious due to continuous bleeding,” she said.

“The injury on throat was two centimetres deep. He died while undergoing treatment around 3.30 am on Saturday,” said the Inspector.

Based on a complaint given, Raidurgam police booked a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Junaid, who was arrested, was remanded in judicial custody later.

Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police N Shyam Prasad Rao said Junaid was not booked under the Arms Act as the dagger he had used during the demonstration was below nine inches.

“Using knives or swords which are above nine inches for dancing is a serious crime and will be booked under Arms Act,” he said, adding that however such risky performances were completely banned in the city.