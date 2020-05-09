163 Telangana NRIs stranded in Kuwait reach Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Vande Bharat evacuation flight operated by the Air India landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Saturday night with 163 persons, including two infants from Telangana, who were stranded in Kuwait.

The AI-988 flight had earlier in the day set out from RGIA in the morning and returned from Kuwait at 10.07 pm with the passengers, most of them hailing from the city, apart from Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts.

After landing at the RGIA, the passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a lot of 20-25 persons. Each passenger was screened by thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit by the airport health officials prior to immigration formalities. After the health screening of passengers, CISF personnel wearing protective gear escorted the passengers to immigration clearance.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and immigration officers. Each counter had specified physical distancing norms in place. The airline’s ground handling staff and airport personnel were prepared to guide the passengers and to enforce physical distancing norms.

Every baggage was sanitised in the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt. The baggage trolleys were kept fully sanitised, RGIA officials said. The passengers were provided with complimentary boxes of food before they underwent customs clearance and exited the terminal building.

As per the norm, the passengers were taken for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated locations in the city. After the exit of all passengers, the entire processing area at the international arrivals and ancillary zones were again fumigated, disinfected and sanitised and kept ready for more flights in the coming days, officials said.

Senior Regional Director (Regional Office for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and Airport Health Organisation chief Medoju Anuradha said the passengers who returned to the city were screened in Kuwait as well before boarding the flight. “We again screened them after landing at RGIA,” she said.

In the morning, pilots – Sharath, Nalli Kiran Kumar, K Anand, Rajesh Shaw and cabin crew supervisor – Sapna Menon along with Satheesh Miriyala, Lavanya and Kotamraju Cyril left for Kuwait in the flight as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, aimed at the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded across the globe due to the lockdown.

It is mandatory for all the passengers who reached Hyderabad from Kuwait on Saturday to remain under quarantine for 14 days, Regional Director, Telangana and AP, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Anuradha Medoji said.

“Proper care has been taken to ensure that no travellers reaching Hyderabad have any coronavirus symptoms. However, they must remain under quarantine for 14 days on arrival. They will be provided with the option of staying in hotels which are providing quarantine rooms along with WiFi facilities. Those who can’t afford such quarantine rooms will be provided with government quarantine facilities. No relatives will be allowed to meet with the passengers during the quarantined period,” the senior health official said.

