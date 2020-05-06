165 liquor shops open for business in erstwhile Khammam

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Khammam: Coming out of nearly forty five days of sober state, tipplers thronged liquor shops on Wednesday to get a dose of booze. Maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, customers waited patiently in long queues at liquor shops for their turn.

To ensure physical distancing, shop owners had marked circles and boxes to ensure physical distancing and the early birds placed their bags and slipper to reserve their place in the queue. At many places, women too joined the men to purchase liquor.

Excise Deputy Commissioner G Anjan Rao informed the press that as many as 165 wine shops opened for business in erstwhile Khammam. One shop in Kothagudem district and four in Khammam were seized following variance in liquor stock. He said there was sufficient stock of liquor in the district. The business on Wednesday was peaceful. With the help of police and excise personnel, physical distancing and lockdown norms were maintained at the wine shops.

There was no huge rush for liquor in the district. Andhra Pradesh-like situation, where customers violated lockdown rules in a mad rush for liquor, was not seen anywhere in erstwhile Khammam. At many place, there were no queues by afternoon, Anjan Rao explained.

Meanwhile, liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh located in Telangana borders that had witnessed huge rush of customers for the past two days, looked deserted on Wednesday. Prior to opening of liquor shops in Telangana, customers in border villages in Kothagudem and Khammam districts had flocked to liquor shops in AP.

The trend has reversed now with AP customers coming to liquor shops in Telangana as the AP government hiked liquor rates by 75 per cent, making liquor in Telangana much cheaper.

