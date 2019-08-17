16L saplings planted in one day in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Warangal Rural: More than one crore saplings have been planted in the district this year under Haritha Haram programme. District collector M Haritha, who participated in the mega plantation drive here, stated that the target of planting 2.21crore saplings in the district would be achieved soon.

While 88 lakh saplings had been planted by Friday, 16 lakh saplings have been planted (one lakh each in 16 mandals) on Saturday alone.

The Collector participated in the plantation drive at Sangem mandal along with Jal Shakti Abhiyan nodal officer Prasanta Kumar Swain and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy. The mass tree plantation was taken up on the government junior college grounds. School students, villagers and government officials took part in the green drive before taking out a rally.

Six mandals in the district- Wardhannapet, Rayaparthy, Sangem, Geesugonda, Nallabelli, Duggondi- were selected under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan on the grounds of poor groundwater table in those areas. Jal Shakti Abhiyan nodal officer Prashanta Kumar Swain observed that there had been a good development in Warangal since the Jal Shakti Abhiyan was initiated.

