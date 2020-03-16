16th century paintings stolen from Oxford University

By | Published: 4:47 pm

Three high-value 16th century paintings have been stolen from a gallery within the Oxford University’s Christ Church college, police said on Monday.Police said that the burglars broke into the Christ Church Picture Gallery on Saturday night and took Italian Baroque painter Salvator Rosa’s ‘A Rocky Coast, With Soldiers Studying A Plan’, from the late 1640s; Flemish Baroque artist Anthony Van Dyck’s ‘A Soldier On Horseback’, circa 1616; and Italian painter Annibale Carracci’s ‘A Boy Drinking’, circa 1580, reports the Metro newspaper.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, said: “The paintings which have been stolen are very high-value pieces dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries. The artwork has not yet been recovered but a thorough investigation is under way…”

In a statement, Christ Church said the gallery would remain closed until further notice. The Christ Church Picture Gallery has 300 paintings and almost 2,000 drawings. The purpose-built gallery that houses the collection was opened by the Queen in 1968.