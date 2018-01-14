17 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Jalalabad: Seventeen militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) were killed when security forces’ aircrafts targeted the terror group’s positions in Nangarhar province, an official said on Sunday.

The security forces, according to Attaullah Khogiani, the spokesman for the provincial administration, were acting upon intelligence reports, Xinhua news agency reported.

The forces conducted sorties in parts of Haska Mina and Achin districts late on Saturday and smashed trenches and weapon caches besides killing 17 insurgents.

IS militants, who have intensified subversive activities mostly in the shape of deadly suicide attacks, were yet to comment.