17 new diagnostic hubs to function soon in Telangana

Hyderabad: Around 17 new diagnostic hubs, being established by the Telangana government, will be operational soon, Health Minister Etela Rajender said.

About Rs 70 crore was spent to procure state-of-the-art equipment to provide free diagnostic services for the poor and the needy, he said on Friday in the State Legislative Council. He said about six lakh people got diagnostic tests conducted this year in existing teaching hospitals in the State, where free diagnostic services are offered.

Rajender said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiated novel measures to achieve ‘Aarogya Telangana’. He said Telangana was the one of the first States to have established exclusive government diagnosis centres where 17 new diagnosis centres were at various stages of completion. About 105 basthi dawakhanas in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas were equipped to conduct primary detection of diseases.

The Minister admitted that viral fevers were rampant in the State and were likely to persist for another month. He said all measures were being taken to provide best possible medical care through government hospitals. He said unlike earlier, healthcare was heavily dependent on technology and the State government was willing to procure necessary equipment for early detection of diseases.

Government Whip Karne Prabhakar said seasonal diseases were rampant in the State and people were forced to spend thousands of rupees to get diagnostic tests done at private laboratories. He alleged that though the government spent crores of rupees for purchasing the equipment, the staff in hospitals such as Gandhi Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was sending patients to private diagnostic centres. The staff claims that the equipment at these hospitals was not functioning. MLC MS Prabhakar said despite availability of equipment, there was a shortage of technicians.

