17 Telangana workers’ ordeal ends in Iraq

Hyderabad: The four-year ordeal of 17 illegal immigrants from Telangana in Erbil, Iraq, came to an end on Thursday when they were rescued and repatriated to India. They are likely to reach their home towns by Friday.

The victims, mostly from Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad, were duped by fake agents who sent them to work in Erbil using fake documents. Due to the lack of legal documentation, they were forced to work in poor conditions without proper food and accommodation as well as salary.

Learning about their ordeal from their relatives, Telugu Gulf Welfare Association approached IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who, in turn, took up the issue with the Union Ministry of External Affairs as well as the Consulate General of India in Iraq. Following the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs, all the 17 victims were rescued by the local authorities and repatriated to India.

The immigrants thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Rama Rao for intervening and rescuing them from their employers. The Minister also expressed his happiness over the release of 17 Gulf victims and welcomed them back home.

