17-year-old electrocuted in Hyderabad college

By | Published: 4:02 pm

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old student, Kashif, was electrocuted reportedly after he came into contact with a live electric wire on the premises of a private junior college at Shamshabad here on Wednesday.

According to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police, while Kashif lost his life, a female student suffered an electric shock. She was shifted to a private hospital where she is under treatment.

RGIA Sub-Inspector V Srinivas said the incident occurred during college hours. “What led to the incident is being verified,” he said.

Police have booked a case and investigation is on.