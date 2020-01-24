17-year-old girl found dead in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:57 am 10:58 am

Hyderabad: A teenaged girl was found dead outside a multi-storied building at Warasiguda in Chilkalguda here on Friday.

It is yet to be known if it is an accident or murder.

The girl Arifa Begum (17), was an intermediate student of a private college.

Police sources said Arifa was missing from the house during the wee hours of Friday. Her sister who came out searching for her on the terrace and other places, found her dead on the ground.

The Chilkalguda police visited the spot along with the CLUES team and are investigating.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter