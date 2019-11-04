178-member Sikh delegation arrives in Pak from UK

By | Published: 11:46 am

Islamabad: A 178-member delegation has arrived in Pakistan from the UK to take part in the upcoming 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev – the founder of Sikhism, slated to be held at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab province. Soon after landing on Sunday, the 178-member group left for the Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Sucha Sauda in Sheikhupura district, Dawn news reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has announced that Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations would continue throughout the month of November. Sikh pilgrims from India as well as from Europe and North America will attend various events being held in this respect.

The main event, says Punjab Evacuee Trust Board spokesperson Amer Hashmi, will take place at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 12. Meanwhile, the first batch of some 1,100 Sikh pilgrims, along with a gold Palki arrived here on October 31 through the Wagah Border. The Palki will be installed at the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on Tuesday.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, is a highly revered Sikh shrine where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place. Meanwhile the Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to travel to Pakistan to visit the shrine, will be inaugurated on Saturday.