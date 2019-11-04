178 test positive for dengue in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial district has recorded 178 dengue cases so far, besides outbreak of viral fevers that has become a major cause of concern for the authorities in the past few weeks. Dengue cases have been on the rise and authorities have been doing their best to keep the spread of fevers under check.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr A Bheeshma told ‘Telangana Today‘ dengue had claimed several lives in the district. “Dengue fever claimed the life of a new mother of Sri Sri Nagar recently. Appropriate steps are being taken to prevent viral fevers. The entire staff at the Medical and Health Department are now focusing on controlling fevers,” he added.

According to District Head of Medical and Health Department, urban parts of the district were seeing more cases than rural parts. For instance, majority of the dengue cases were reported from Mancherial, Mandamarri and Naspur towns.

Bheeshma said indoor residual spray (IRS) spray, rapid fever survey, investigation of diseases and follow-up of treatment, fogging in areas where population of mosquitoes was high, spraying of mosquito repellants and observing dry day were among the measures being taken to curb the spread of viral fevers. Dry day activity involving removal of unused plastic items where water could get accumulated had been intensified, he added.

The DMHO said staffers including Aasha workers and ANMs were on the job to prevent the spread of viral fevers. The operation would continue till next month. IRS carried out in 76 government-run hostels and fogging was done in 16 villages, which were found to be having high risk, in Jannaram, Mandamarri and Vemanapalli mandals.

The officer said Collector Bharati Hollikeri had been laying special focus on controlling the outbreak of viral fevers in the district and was convening review meetings with authorities concerned regularly. He added that awareness was being created among the public over sanitation and to avoid stagnation of water which was leading breading of mosquitoes.

Teachers extend help to kin of Rajagattu

Mancherial: Teachers working with two private schools in Thandur mandal on Monday donated Rs 10,000 to kin of Gudimalla Rajagattu whose family lost four members including a five-year-old girl to suspected dengue fever. The family belongs to Sri Sri Nagar in Mancherial town.

It may be recalled that Rajagattu’s wife Gudimalla Sony (29) died of the fever while undergoing treatment on October 30. Her five-year-old daughter Srivarshini and husband Rajagattu (30) succumbed to similar fever on October 26 and October 15, respectively. Her father Lingaiah (60) breathed his last after being diagnosed with the fever a fortnight ago, devastating the family.

