18-month-old baby dies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after accidentally consuming poisonous substance at a house in Musheerabad. According to the police, Sidra Fatima, daughter of Mohd Siddiq, a resident of Hafeezpet had come to the house of their relative in Musheerabad on Sunday.

While playing, the girl accidentally consumed some poisonous substance kept in a corner and started vomiting.

“The family members rushed her to a private hospital and later shifted to Niloufer Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on Monday,” the police said.

A case was registered by the Musheerabad police. The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital and later handed over to the family members.