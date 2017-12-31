18 new fire stations for Telangana

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Currently there are 97 permanent fire stations and 15 fire outposts functioning across Telangana State. The State government has sanctioned to establish three more new fire stations, which are yet to be opened at Dubbaka and Peddashankarampet in Medak division and Yadagirigutta at Yadadri district in Nalgonda Division.

The government had also issued orders to establish about 18 new fire stations at various Assembly constituencies in the State including Chennur, Choppadandi, Manakondur, Nizamabad (Rural), Palakurthy, Bhupulapalli, Wardhannapeta, Paleru, Wyra, Devarakonda, Kodangal, Aleru, Khanapur, Motkur, Jadcherla, Yakutpura and Secunderabad Cantomment.

The government had also converted 256 service provider’s employees of fire out posts as Home Guards, of them 246 have reported and posted in fire stations and fire outposts across the State.

The Fire Services Department has purchased 25 BS-IV Chassis for fabrication of Multipurpose Fire Vehicles and Water Bowser. About 10 water bowsers, 22 multipurpose tenders and 10 Royal Enfield bikes for mounting mist equipment. The department also procured fire proximity suits, gumboots, helmets and reflective jackets.