18 ULBs set for polls in erstwhile Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Nalgonda: In 18 municipalities in erstwhile Nalgonda district, voters are going to decide the fate of 1,704 candidates, contesting in 407 wards, on Wednesday, the poll day. Three candidates belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were unanimously elected in Suryapet, Chityal and Bhoodan Pochampally municipalities.

Out of total 403 wards, the TRS pitted candidates in all the 403 wards, while the Congress candidates are in the fray from 359 wards. The BJP candidates are contesting from 309 wards, TDP from 66 wards and CPI (M) from 48 wards in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Nalgonda, Haliya, Chandur, Nandikonda, Chityal and Devarakonda municipalities in Nalgonda district, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Choutuppal, Bhoodan pochampally and Alair municipalities in Yadadri-Bhongir district and Suryapet, Kodad, Huzurnagar, Nereducharla, Tirumalgiri and Mothkur municipalities in Suryapet district are going to elect new councils with on Wednesday.

About 267 polling stations have been identified as sensitive polling stations in erstwhile Nalgonda district comprising Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts. In all, 4,238 polling staff were deputed for 1,003 polling stations. In Nalgonda district, 714 candidates are in the fray for 162 wards in seven municipalities. Out of total 456 polling stations, about 81 stations were identified as sensitive polling stations. About 2,000 polling staff were already reported for the elections duty at the Distribution and Reception Centres.

In Suryapet district, 557 candidates were contesting from 141 wards in five municipalities. Out of 336 polling stations, 57 polling stations have been identified as sensitive in the district. About 1,500 polling staff would on duty to ensure free and fair polling.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, about 433 candidates were contesting from 104 wards in six municipalities. Of 211 polling stations, 120 polling stations have been identified as sensitive polling stations in the district. The authorities of Elections Commission have laid special focus to ensure free and fair polling at sensitive polling stations and took up several measures in this regard. The trials for web-casting of polling process at sensitive polling stations were completed by the hired technical staff on Tuesday.

Fool-proof security arrangements for free and fair polling

Nalgonda: With few hours left for D-day, Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath said that fool-proof security arrangements were made in the district to ensure and free and fair polling in Urban Local Bodies. Speaking at a meeting with the police personnel held on the premises of NG College at Nalgonda on Tuesday, Ranganath said that the contestants have been asked not to appoint the persons, who have criminal background, as their polling agents. Stating that complaints and counter-complaints by political leaders were common, he suggested the police officials to contact higher-ups when a complaint is filed alleging that a polling agent had criminal background. And the police officials should not ask such polling agents to leave the polling station without verifying the facts, he noted.

The SP said special striking and striking forces would be formed for the purpose of the polling. As many as 2,350 policemen will be deployed at polling stations and selected places on the day of polling. In addition to the 1,750 police personnel available in the district, another 600 personnel were requisitioned from other districts for the purpose. Required security arrangements were also in place at the counting centres which would setup at seven municipalities in the district.

On the other hand, the In-charge district Collector Vanamala Chandrasekhar also inspected the distribution and reception centres of municipal elections in Nalgonda, Haliya, Nandikonda and Miryalaguda. Asking the people to exercise their franchise in municipal elections without fail, he said that voters, who don’t have voter ID card, can cast their vote by furnishing one of 11 identity proofs prescribed including Aadhaar along with the voter slip.

