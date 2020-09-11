18 works under SRDP in Hyderabad completed: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao said that 9 flyovers, 4 underpasses, 3 Road over Bridges , 1 bridge and 1 cable bridge have been completed so far under the SRDP programme.

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development KT Rama Rao has said that 18 works under the Rs 30,000 crore Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) in Hyderabad city have been completed and works worth Rs 6000 are in different stages of progress. The Minister speaking during question hour in the State Assembly here on Friday said that land acquisition will be speeded up for widening of roads to allow traffic to move freely at junctions.

Answering questions on the delay in land acquisition to complete the remaining projects, the Minister said that the GHMC Commissioner was made Special Collector Land Acquisition as the capital area is extended into for districts, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Medchal. “The Hyderabad city has already reached the Gridlock stage with lakhs of vehicles coming onto the road. So we are trying to ease the traffic problem by widening roads creating links and also educating the citizens on lien discipline,” he said.

He added that efforts are being made to make TSRTC and Metro services more efficient to east vehicular traffic on the roads.MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Devi Reddy Sudheer Reddy and Akbaruddin Owaisi participated in the discussion.

