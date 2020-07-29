18-year-old boy killed by crocodile in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

By | Published: 12:03 pm

Lakhimpur: An 18-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile on Monday while he was taking a dip at the Suheli river inside the buffer forest area of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

The victim had reportedly been advised to take a bath in the river by a priest after performing a ‘havan’ near the river at the Majhgai range of the reserve.

The body of the boy, Rinkesh Kumar, was recovered nearly two kilometres from the spot and sent for autopsy on Tuesday.

According to DTR officials, the crocodile had dragged the youth into deep water while his disabled father restlessly shouted for help.

The other members of the family immediately alerted the forest department and a rescue operation was initiated, but it was suspended due to sunset.

The body was then recovered on Tuesday with deep wounds on the neck and shoulder.

“We have repeatedly informed local villagers about the presence of crocodiles in the river but they continue to wade into the waters for bath and rituals. Compensation, in this case, is highly unlikely, as the incident was reported in the reserve forest area. The revenue department will decide whether to award compensation under the State Calamity Act or not,” said Sanjay Pathak, field director of DTR.