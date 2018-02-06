18-year-old found hanging in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old student was found hanging in his house in Old Vasavi Nagar at Kharkana here on Sunday night. He is suspected to have committed suicide allegedly over his mother not buying him a new mobile phone.

The deceased was identified as Lalruat Mawia, a native of Mizoram, currently a computer student in ECIL. While his mother Ramngaihzuali works as a beautician in a parlour at Kompally, he was staying with his aunt in a rented house at Karkhana.

On Sunday around 10pm, Mawia spoke to his mother and asked her for a new mobile phone. “He asked her to come home to buy a new cell phone. His mother told him that she would buy once she gets her salary. Later, when she called him, there was no response. After sometime, his aunt informed her about his death,” police said. Karkhana police said Mawia hanged himself using a dupatta from the bathroom ventilator. His mother said he may have committed suicide due to depression and suspected no foul. A case was booked and the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue, from where it handed over to the family on Monday after autopsy.