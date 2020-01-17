18-yr-old girl ends life over love affair in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: A teenaged girl committed suicide by hanging, allegedly depressed over her parents disapproving her love, at Indiramma colony in Bahadurpally village in Dundigal on Friday morning.

According to the police, Vaishnavi (18), a private employee, was in love with a youngster from the same village for more than a year. Recently, she informed her parents and elders in the family about her relationship. The elders asked her to wait for some more years, due to which she was reportedly depressed.

She is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan in her room in the wee hours. Her family members who were sleeping in adjacent rooms found her dead in the morning and informed the Dundigal police. No suicide note was found at the spot.

The Dundigal police visited the spot. The case is being investigated. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy in the evening.

