18-yr-old Maoist dalam member surrenders in Kothagudem

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Kothagudem: A dalam member of outlawed CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari (BK-EG) division, Podium Santhosh alias Vikram has surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt.

Giving details of the surrendered Maoist to the press on Friday, the SP informed that Santhosh, aged 18 years, hails from Kistarampadu village of Cherla mandal in the district. He joined the Maoist party in 2018 as militia member under the influence of Cherla area militia commander Sodi Jogaiah.

He was trained and promoted as dalam member and has been serving as guard to Maoist Telangana State Committee member and BK-EG secretary Azad. He decided to surrender as he wanted to live a peaceful life, Dutt stated. The Maoist leadership was forcing innocent tribal minor boys and girls in interior villages to join the party, the SP said while appealing to all the underground Maoist cadres to give up Maoist activities.

Those intending to surrender to the police could approach the local police station or the office of Superintendent of Police directly or indirectly through their relatives or known persons, he said. Officer on special duty (OSD) A Ramana Reddy and Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra were present.

