183 petrol bunks across Telangana get notices for violating norms

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Department conducted surprise checks at 638 of the 2,553 petrol bunks in the State from August 1 to 23 and served notices to 183 of them for violating norms, according to an official release.

The department has been receiving complaints for quite some time about adulteration of petrol and diesel and under-measurement at the outlets. Taking a serious view of such instances, the department has ordered surprise inspection of the outlets involving the officials of the department, weights and measures department and the oil companies concerned at the district level. Nearly 25 per cent of the fuel outlets operating in the State were covered under the special drive.

