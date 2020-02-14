18k scribes get accreditation cards in Telangana

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Media Academy of Telangana State Chairman Allam Narayana on Thursday said accreditation cards were being extended to eligible journalists in the State. Presenting accreditation cards to video journalists at the academy here, he said 18,000 cards were issued to journalists online. As videographers were recognised as video journalists, the government would extend necessary facilities to them.

He advised to them to upgrade their skills to excel in the field, and added that for the first time the cards were issued online to ensure transparency. With the help of these cards, journalists can travel in bus and train at subsidised fare, he said.

