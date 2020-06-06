19.9 crore saplings to plant for Haritha Haram: Indrakaran

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that everyone must strive hard for planting saplings in the ensuing mass plantation drive, Telanganaku Haritha Haram, and for protecting them. He convened a review meeting with conservators and district forest officers, forest range officers over the target of the sixth edition and rate of sustain of plants planted in the previous drives, from Nirmal on Saturday.

Indrakaran informed that State government’s objective was to plant 230 crore saplings under the world’s largest green drive and 186 crore saplings were planted in the five years. He stated that the target of the sixth edition of Telanganaku Haritha Haram was 19.9 crore saplings. He requested the public to participate in the initiative and to take steps for protecting the saplings.

The minster found out as to how many saplings sustained in the last five years. He told the authorities to take steps for achieving 100 percent of sustenance. He suggested them to plant one crore tamarind saplings as part of the sixth phase of the plantation drive. He instructed them to monitor the process of plantation by coordinating with local public representatives.

Stating the environment was bettered due to the lockdown, Indrakaran Reddy advised the foresters to show improved performance when organising the programme. He suggested them to wear green-colored face masks. He also told them to achieve 100 percent of the target and to geo-tag the saplings with weathermen predicting good rainfall this time.

He asked the foresters to calculate the rate of survival and enhancement of greenery with the help of third party’s survey. Minister wanted the officials to work hard to register 33 percent of forest cover in Telangana as envisaged by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He instructed them to plant saplings as per nature of the soil and to use grown saplings in the initial days of the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha informed that 127 crore the saplings out of 186 crore saplings were planted outside the forests. She stated that the survival rate was poor in plains, adding that action was being taken against foresters who show negligence in protecting the saplings. She informed that district-wise targets were already fixed and instructions were given to the authorities concerned as to how to meet the targets.

Additional PCCFs Lokesh Jaiswal, RM Dobriyal, Swargam Sreenivas, MC Pargaien, Sidhanand Kukrety, Adilabad Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar, Nirmal DRDO officer Venkateshwarlu and heads of forest departments of various districts were present.

