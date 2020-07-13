19 red soil smugglers arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Jawaharnagar police raided a government land site at Thimmaipally village and nabbed 19 persons on charges of illegally excavating and selling gravel and red soil.

Police seized 13 trucks, an excavator and mobile phones from the arrested persons, who were identified as K Tirupathi, G Shanoor Baba, P Swamy Ramesh, T Kumar, K Anjaneyulu, M Veeraiah, G Laxman, Mohd Jahangir, D Mallesh, Shivraj Singh, G Mahesh, Mohd Idris, D Digambar, Kondibabu, M Santosh, D Shantha Kumar, M Mahesh Yadav, M Venkatesh and T Mallesh.

The suspects were clandestinely operating in the night in Jawaharnagar and Keesara and had arranged the excavator for digging and loading trucks with red soil and transporting it to traders in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. They sold one ton for Rs 1,000 and one truck load weighing 20 tons for Rs 20,000, the police said, adding that they were indulging in the illegal business for over six months.

They were further handed over to the Jawaharnagar police for further action.

