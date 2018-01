By | Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya issued orders transferring seven Circle Inspectors and promoting 19 Sub-Inspectors as Inspectors in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here on Wednesday.

The Circle Inspectors transferred include Raidurgam CI M Gangadhar, who was transferred and posted as Gachibowli CI, while Madhapur additional inspector K Sashank Reddy was posted as Shankarpally inspector.