19-year-old woman commits suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a hostel in Vanasthalipuram here on Wednesday. According to Vanasthalipuram Inspector S Murali Krishna, the woman, C Supriya, of Medchal, was the only daughter of C Pochaiah and Suguna.

She was a second year General Nursing and Midwifery course student at a private college in Vanasthalipuram and was staying in a hostel near the college. “On Wednesday morning, other inmates saw the body hanging in her room,” he said, adding that it was believed that she was depression due to financial problems in her family.

“We have recovered a suicide note purportedly written by her from the crime spot. In the note, she stated that she was committing suicide unable to see her parents suffering from financial issues,” he said. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy at Osmania General Hospital morgue. Further investigation is on.