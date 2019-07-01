190 kg ganja worth 19L seized in Khammam

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Khammam: The police seized dry ganja weighing around 190 kilogram being transported in two vehicles and arrested two persons at Thallada in the district.

Khammam Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal told the media here on Monday, value of the seized ganja packed in 90 packets was around Rs 19 lakh. The accused were identified as Kosaraju Narasimha Rao alias Rajesh and Lammasingi Loha Babu are natives of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. They have been into ganja business for the past one year, he said.

Following a tip off, a police team conducted vehicle inspections at NTR colony at Thallada and intercepted two vehicles in which the ganja was being transported, the Commissioner informed.

Narasimha Rao, who lives at Rayaparthi village in erstwhile Warangal, used to hire cars to procure ganja from Narsipatnam agency area and sell it in Maharashtra. The involvement of six more persons was found and investigations are on, he added.

A case under Sections 8 (C) read with 20 (B) of NDPS Act at Thallada police station. Additional DCPs D Muralidhar and I Pooja, ACPs Prasanna Kumar and Satyanarayana, Circle Inspector Ramakanth and Thallada SI were present.