19,000 take Hyderabad Metro as services resume

Hyderabad: The metro rail services in Hyderabad resumed on the Miyapur – LB Nagar route on Monday after a gap of about five and a half months.

Around 120 train trips were made on the first day from 7 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 9 pm on the route, against 800 trips on all corridors during the pre-Covid days.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said that around 19,000 passengers travelled on Monday, which was on the expected lines. Passengers were happy with the Covid-19 measures, including sanitisation and physical distancing etc, he said, adding that they had mostly behaved responsibly.

“We will resume operations on the Nagole-Raidurg route on Tuesday with the same timings and then operate all the corridors between 7 am and 9 pm from Wednesday,” he added.

Services were operated with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and passengers boarded the train sporting masks. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff, NVS Reddy said.

Smart Card and Mobile QR tickets with cashless/online transactions were encouraged for the safety of passengers.

To ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains were made for passengers to stand. Only asymptomatic persons were allowed to travel, and passengers were thermally screened at the entry into the stations. Frequency of trains was around five minutes, and stations in containment zones were closed.

