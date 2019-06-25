193 jail inmates clear BRAOU test

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Inmates from central prisons in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have come out with flying colours in the results of Eligibility Test (ET) conducted by Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University.

As many as 193 inmates that included 174 men and 19 women have successfully cracked the ET, which was held in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on June 16.

The prisoners appeared for the test from central prisons located in Cherlapally and Warangal in Telangana and Rajahmundry, Kadapa and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The university declared results of the candidates who appeared for ET, which is conducted for admission into first-year UG programmes offered by Ambedkar Open University, on Tuesday. A total 13,385 cleared out of 16,543 candidates who had appeared for the test. The results are available on the university website: www.braou.ac.in and portal www.braouonline.in.