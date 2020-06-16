193 new cases take Andhra’s Covid-19 tally to 5,282

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Amaravati: With 193 new Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative tally reached 5,281 by 9 a.m of Tuesday, said the state nodal officer.

With two more deaths during the period, the Covid-19 toll climbed to 88. One death was reported from the Chittoor district and the other from the Prakasam district.

Over the past few days, the state’s mortality rate has been improving steadily. On Tuesday, it declined to 1.31 per cent from 1.33 per cent. Andhra Pradesh stands 13th in terms of mortality. The national mortality rate during the day was 2.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative tally of active cases climbed to 2,341 against Monday’s 2,231, the nodal officer reported.

In a sign of relief for the state, the number of active cases is lower than recoveries. During the day, 81 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative tally of cured people to 2,851.

Meanwhile, 15,911 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the nodal officer said. On Monday 15,173 tests had been conducted.

The number of Covid-19 cases among returnees from other states increased to 1,203 from 1,159 on Monday.