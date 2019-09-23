1969 agitation: Eegalapenta incident

By | Published: 12:50 am 5:50 pm

This article is in continuation of the previous article and details events that gradually resulted in the intensification of the 1969 Telangana agitation.

January 30-31, 1969: Eegalapenta incident

The newspapers exaggerated small disputes and arguments that took place during the agitation between Andhra employees and Telangana agitators. In addition to this, students of Andhra were agitating in the name of protection of right of Andhras. Provoked by these rumors some Andhra people attacked Telangana employees and workers of the Srisailam project who were residing in Eegalapenta.

The incident started on midnight of January 30 and continued till January 31 evening. During the incident, Telangana people were beaten up and their houses were plundered and burnt.

Public Relations Minister Konda Laxman Bapuji who visited Eegalapenta on February 17 was surprised at the intensity of the attack as it was not reported in the newspapers. He stated that the government did not respond to the incident in time and no relief measures were taken up.

This incident shook Konda Laxman Bapuji to such an extent that he later resigned from the minister’s post and took an active part in the agitation.

February 3, 1969: Justice Chinnapa Reddy of Andhra Pradesh High Court ruled that mulki rules were unconstitutional and an order issued by government on April 30, 1968 was invalid. This further intensified the agitation.

February 4, 1969: Government appealed against the judgment of Justice Chinnapa Reddy. A divisional bench comprising Justice Pingali Jagan Mohan Reddy and Aula Sambashiva Rao issued stay orders on the February 3 judgment.

February 17, 1969: SC in response to a writ filed by non-mulki employee AVS Narsimha Rao seeking abolition of GO 36 issued a stay on implementation of GO 36.

February 20, 1969: High Court divisional bench comprising Justice Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avula Samba Shiva Rao declared that mulki rules were valid.

March 3, 1969: First bandh of 1969 Agitation.

The decision to observe the bandh was taken by students JAC leader Mallikarjun and it was supported by leaders of Telangana People’s Convention. The day was chosen as the Assembly session was to commence.

KR Amos, president of TNGOs and Rama Brahmam, leader of the Teachers Union extended their support to bandh as promise to transfer of non-mulkis by February 28 1969 was not fulfilled. State ministers GV Sudakar Rao and Rajaram supported students indirectly.

The following persons/ groups opposed the bandh

i. R. Venkatrama Reddy president Osmania University students union.

ii. Jana Sangh

iii. MIM

iv. Communist Parties

v. Eight Telangana ministers out of nine released an announcement opposing bandh and demand for separate state. They requested the government to implement safeguards. Konda Laxman Bapuji was not part of this statement.

Jalagam Vengal Rao got the joint statement of MLAs and MLCs of Khammam district released in which it was stated that Telangana was lucky to have Kasu Brahmananda Reddy as the CM.

The CM also got similar statements released by the MLA’s and Peoples representatives of Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts.

The bandh on March 3 was a grand success despite attempts of the Chief Minister to stop it. On the same day, Osmania University in-charge Vice-Chancellor, N Narotam Reddy made a statement to press stating that some policemen entered the campus without his permission.

Telangana People’s Convention (TPC), also known as Telangana Wantaadarula Sangam was started by some intellectuals and journalists of Telangana in the third week of January. The founder and convener of TPC was Madan Mohan, an advocate. Important members of the convention were – Devulapally Prabakar Rao, Adiraju Venkateshwarlu, Santapuri Raghveera Rao, Pratap Kishore, Mamidi Ramakanth Rao, P.N. Swamy, Dr. Gopala Krishna, E.V. Padmanaban (Councillor), Captain Ansary, Munir Jamal – Journalist and editor of the ‘Leader’ weekly. TPC was later renamed as Telangana Praja Samithi, which played an important role in the 1969 agitation.

March 4, 1969: East Godavari district MLA Korapati Pattabhi Ramaiah began an indefinite hunger strike in front of the state Assembly demanding formation of separate Telangana state. He was arrested on March 12 on charges of attempting suicide and was admitted to Osmania Hospital. He was forced to withdraw hunger strike on March 16.

Before commencing his hunger strike, he printed and published the brochure titled ‘Why Telangana State’. In which he compared the rule of Andhra leaders in the state with an imperialistic rule of Britishers and Nizams. He termed Andhra leaders as followers of Duryodhana and also also explained the need for formation of Telangana State.

Pattabhi Ramaiah represented ‘Communist Party’ twice in the Madras state assembly before the formation of Andhra State. He resigned from the party in 1954 and work as an editor of the Navashakthi newspaper run by the socialist party. He was the only Andhra leader to fast in support of separate Telangana State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .