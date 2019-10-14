1969 agitation: Eight point formula

By | Published: 12:42 am 4:51 pm

This article explains the content of the eight point formula, declaration of which is considered as one of the most important events of 1969 Telangana agitation.

On April 4, 1969, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced a decision to convene a high-level meeting on April 10 to discuss the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana MPs R. Surender Reddy, J. Rajeshwar Rao and J. Ramapathi wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting her to invite Konda Laxman Bapuji, Achuta Reddy and Lok Sabha speaker Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy to the high level meeting on the Telangana issue scheduled on April 10.

The Chief Minister of AP, Congress president Kakani Venkata Ratnam, Lokh Sabha speaker Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Kama Raj were invited to the meeting. From Telangana Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy, V.B. Raju, Chokka Rao and Nukala Ramchandra Reddy were invited. Chenna Reddy requested the PM to invite KV Ranga Reddy and Konda Laxman Bapuji to the meeting.

April 10 1969

The Prime Minister held high level committee meeting and an all-party meeting. The PM first held meeting with then union home minister YV Chavan, Congress president Nijalingappa, Kama Raju and AP Chief Minister Kasu Bramhananda Reddy. The PM next held talks with Telangana region representatives including Chenna Reddy, VB Raju and N Rama Chandra Reddy. Later PM met AP Congress president Kakani Venkata Ratnam, Central minister Kotha Raghu Ramaiah and former CM Damodar Sanjeevaiah.

All party meeting

The Prime Minister then met representatives of various national parties and gathered their opinion on formation of Telangana State. The Jana Sangh represented by Atal Bihari Vajpayee outrightly rejected the formation of separate Telangana State and supported united Andhra Pradesh (AP). Swatantra Party represented by NG Ranga supported the formation of Telangana State. CPI represented by Bupesh Gupta demanded the resignation of AP Chief Minister.

Eight Point Formula

After the high-level committee meeting and the all-party meeting, the Central government on April 11, 1969 announced an ‘Eight Point Formula’ that laid down the solution to agitation in Telangana. The eight measures proposed in the formula included

1. As suggested by the AP Chief Minister, a Telangana development committee would be constituted.

Composition

CM of AP as chairman

A member of planning commission

Minister in the AP cabinet belonging to Telangana region

Chairman of TRC

Purpose

i. To identify with in the overall frame work of the five year plans, the programmes and schemes that can be implemented in Telangana region in order to achieve the physical and financial targets.

ii. To review from time to time the actual implementation and working of these programmes and schemes.

iii. To advice the State government on appropriate decisions related to the development of Telangana region.

2. Planning implementation committee would be constituted.

Composition

i. An advisor of the planning committee as chairman

ii. Representatives of the union finance and home ministers.

iii. Representative of the state government.

Purpose– To conduct a detailed periodic review of the actual implementation of plan programmes and schemes relating to the accelerated development of Telangana region.

This committee will meet every quarter and submit its report to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

3. High powered committee on surplus revenues would be constituted.

Composition

i. Retired or serving SC judge as chairman.

ii. Eminent economist with knowledge of state finances.

iii. Senior representative of CAG.

Purpose

The committee was to investigate into the varying estimates and representations and determine the surplus revenues of Telangana region. The committee was to submit its report by the end of May 1969.

4. As suggested by the AP Chief Minister, the high powered central advisory committee on grievances of public servants would examine the grievances of the public servants and make appropriate recommendations to the Union Home Ministry. It was setup under chairman of UPSC and comprised of a retired High Court judge and a retired law Secretary to the Union government.

The Union Home Ministry would device a plan with a time frame to decide on any pending cases related to the integration of the services. The CM has assured that the state government shall implement all decisions taken by government of India on the basis of the advice given by the central advisory committee.

5. The representatives of the union finance and home ministries, planning commission and State government would immediately meet to decide on the allocation of funds in order to compensate the diversion of surplus revenue of Telangana region.

6. The possibility of providing appropriate constitutional safeguards in the matters of public employment in favour of people belonging to Telangana region was to be examined by the government of India in consultation with committee of jurists appointed for the said purpose.

7. In order to ensure adequate co-ordination as well as effective and speedy implementation of decisions, the Chief Minister was to consider what further delegation of powers if any need to be made in favour of the authorities specially entrusted with the task of dealing with the problems of Telangana region.

8. In order to ensure continuous attention of the central government towards the problems of Telangana region, it was agreed that the PM will hold a review meeting every six months with the CM and his colleagues in the Telangana development committee.

