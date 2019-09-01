1969 agitation: Students take lead

By | Published: 12:48 am 5:22 pm

This article is in continuity of the last one that focuses on Ravindranath’s fast and related incidents

August 18, 1968: On the basis of the government order issued on April 30, 1968, temporary teachers were suspended from service by the Chairman of Nalgonda Zilla Parishad. All these teachers then appealed in the High Court and Justice Chinnappa Reddy ruled in their favour. The government appealed against this judgment in the High Court. The bench comprising Justice Pingali Jaganmohan Reddy and Avula Samba Shiva Rao held that “Till the Parliament abolishes mulki rules, they should be treated as valid” and issued a stay on the judgment of Justice Chinnappa Reddy.

December 30, 1968: A meeting was held by the mulki employees of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) at Girls High School Kothagudem. It was attended by Pidathala Ranga Reddy, chairman of Legislative Council and J. Chokka Rao, chairman of TRC. Mulki employees and other unemployed youth belonging to the association of Telangana Right’s Protection organised a huge procession during the meeting.

January 3, 1969: In the case filed by the non-mulkis in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Kuppu Swamy ruled that the order issued by the government on April 30, 1968 is not applicable to APSEB as it was autonomous organisation. The mulki employees of KTPS and mulki aspirants agitated against this judgement. Around the same time, Kolisetti Ramadasu in his address at a college in Khammam stated that an indefinite hunger strike could compel the government to initiate action against non-mulkis. The idea of involving students in the agitation for a separate state was of Rama Sudhakar Raju and it was communicated to the students by Ramadas.

Inspired by the speech delivered by Ramadas, a second year BA student Annabathula Ravindranath volunteered to start an indefinite strike demanding the formation of Telangana state.

January 8, 1969: Encouraged by Ramadas and Sudhakar Raju, Ravindranath commenced his fast in Khammam. A day before fast begun, a committee on Telangana Safeguards resolved in Warangal that the regional board should be given power to spend revenues of Telangana for the development of the region without the interference of the chief minister. The following resolutions were passed in the meeting.

1. The non-mulkis occupying posts meant for Telangana people should be removed and the mulkis must be appointed in their place.

2. An investigation should be conducted on fake mulki certificate.

3. The government should give clarity on implementation of the Gentlemen’s Agreement.

4. Pochampadu project has to be designed as a major project and should be completed immediately without reference to the plan.

5. A high level committee should be appointed to clarify on surplus funds.

6. Drinking water should be provided to Warangal through channels from Godavari

7. All MLAs from Telangana should begin an agitation for the safeguards and development of the region.

8. The magazines and newspapers which do not propagate the Telangana problems should be boycotted.

One of the drawbacks of the 1969 agitation was that the agitation was split into two groups. One group demanded formation of Telangana State and the other opposed and wanted implementation of safe guards. The people demanding formation of Telangana state were termed ‘separatists’ and the people demanding the implementation of safeguards promised in the Gentlemen’s Agreement were called as ‘safeguardists’. These opposing demands made it easy for the government to suppress the agitation.

On the first day of his fast, Ravindranath was supported by Khammam Municipal Chairman Kavi Raja Murthy and Wardannapeta MLA Purushothama Rao. The hunger strike gathered total support from people of Warangal and Hanmakonda towns who also went on strike.

January 10, 1969: Potu Krishnamurthy, a leader of the job aspirants of KTPS, started an indefinite hunger strike in Palvancha demanding the removal of non-mulkis from KTPS.

January 12,, 1969 : The students of Osmania university held a meeting in support of Ravindranath fast and decided to organize a strike on January 15, 1969. MLA Satyanarayana undertook a three day hunger strike in support of Ravindranath with a demand for implementation of safeguards.

During the same time Achyutha Reddy, former chairman of TRC and chairman of the Estimates Committee opposed the agitation and declared that it was not the right time to agitate about the Telangana safeguards.

January 13, 1969: Telangana Parirakshana Committee established by the intellectuals in Hyderabad declared its full support to the agitation

The committee was headed by chairman – Katam Laxmi Narayana.

Important members –

1. Mahadev Singh (Socialist party)

2. Sallahuddin Owisi (MIM)

3. EV Padmanabam (Journalist)

4. Santapuri Raguveera Rao (Journalist)

January 15, 1969: The strike conducted by students association of Osmania University was successful. During this time, the association called for indefinite strike from January 16. Vidhayarthi Parishad president AS Poshetti played an important role in organising the strikes.

To be continued

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .