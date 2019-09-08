1969 agitation: Students take lead

By | Published: 12:46 am 2:27 pm

This article is in continuation of the last week’s article and focuses on incidents that led to the issuance of GO No. 36.

January 15, 1969: The Students Association of Osmania University (OU) held a strike in support of the fast which was complete and successful. This prompted the association to call for an indefinite strike from January 16. Vidhayarthi Parishad president AS Poshetti played an important role in organising the strike.

January 16, 1969: The police lathi-charged agitating students at Kodad (Nalgonda). On the same day, students of Warangal Arts and Science College began a 48 hour hunger strike in support of Ravindranath’s fast. Some of the students included

1. J Ranga Reddy

2. Muthu Lingam

3. Syed Ghousuddin

4. Veda Raj Singh

A public meeting was also organised in Warangal under the chairmanship of T Purushotham Rao. Commenting on the ongoing agitations, HPCC former president Swamy Ramananda Teerta said the demand for separate Telangana State was meaning less and Gentlemen’s Agreement had no official status.

January 17, 1969: Agitation for implementation of safeguards formally commenced. A hunger strike was held in front of the secretarial under the leadership of K Venkata Ram Reddy who was president of colleges union, demanding implementation of safeguards for Telangana region. However, they opposed the demand for a separate Telangana State.

This hunger strike was significant as it brought about the two opposing demands of the agitation – one demand was for a separate State and the other one was for implementation of safeguards. This was an important drawback of the agitation as it helped the State government in suppressing the agitation.

January 18 and 19, 1969: After commencement of the agitation all the opposition parties threatened the government that they would directly take part in the protest if it does not respond and resolve the issue.

In order to stop the opposition from entering the agitation, the then Chief Minister Kasu Bramhananda Reddy organised an all-party meeting on January 18 and January 19, 1969 at his official residence “Ananda Nilayam”.

Measures agreed in the meeting.

• All employees appointed in violation of mulki rules must be removed from services and locals must be appointed in their place immediately.

• Non-locals who were removed from service must be accommodated in Andhra region.

• Issue of fake mulki certificates must be investigated into.

• If eligible candidates were not available amongst the locals for reserved posts, then such posts must be kept vacant till eligible candidates were available.

• The surplus funds of Telangana would be exclusively spent for the development of Telangana region in the next five years. For this purpose, in order to estimate surplus funds of Telangana a special officer of the rank of accountant general would be deputed. This special officer would be selected by the CAG. In order to give effect to this decision, the Kumar Lalith Committee was appointed. This was the first committee to be appointed to study the diversion of surplus funds.

• The Industrial Trust Fund constituted in the former Hyderabad state would be continued for Telangana region only.

• Educational facilities in Hyderabad must be extended.

• In order to implement the decisions taken at all party meeting, two senior officers could be appointed.

• The joint statement issued after all party meeting condemned the creation of separate Telangana State.

Important signatories to this statement were:

• J Chokka Rao

• K Achyuta Reddy

• VB Raju

• Badhri Vishal Pitti

• Sultan Sallauddin Owaisi

• J Vengal Rao

• T Purushotama Rao

• Kakani Venkat Ratnam

• JV Narsingh Rao

• Adige Ramaswamy

• Gowthu Lachhana

• Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah

• K Laxman Bapuji

• K Brahmananda Reddy

KV Ranga Reddy and Marri Chenna Reddy did not participate in the meeting.

G.O.No: 36

In Order implement measures agreed in the all party meeting the government issued GO No. 36 on January 21, 1969. The officers responsible to enforce the order were

1. IJ Naidu

2. R Vittal Rao

Key provisions of G.O.36

• Non-Mulkis appointed after November 1, 1956 in the jobs that belonged to locals should be transferred before February 20, 1969. If there were no vacancies in their native places, supernumerary posts (extra posts) should be created to accommodate them.

• All non-mulkis appointed on or after November 1, 1956 to the following categories of posts reserved for mulkis under the AP Public Employment Rules must be relieved not later than February 28, 1969.

– Department’s heads in the secretariat

– Non-Gazetted posts

– Tahsildars

– Any post where the minimum pay scale does not exceed Rs.300.

• The responsibility of implementing this clause is on the head of the department concerned.

• The head of each department must submit details of the implementation of these classes before March 7, 1969.

The G.O. was signed by MT Raju then Chief Secretary of AP

In response to the all-party agreement, a group of Andhra employees filed a writ petition in AP High Court on January 25, 1969.

An action committee of OU Students Union headed by Dr Mallikarjun condemned the agreement of the all party meeting and declared that they will intensity their agitation for a separate State.

