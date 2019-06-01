1mn computers still vulnerable to Microsoft bug

By | Published: 1:36 pm

San Francisco: Microsoft has warned that nearly one million computers globally are still at risk of malware attack similar to WannaCry that spread worldwide in 2017 causing billions of dollars in damage.

The software giant recently discovered “wormable” vulnerability in Remote Desktop Services for Windows that can automatically spread. The company has issued its second advisory, urging users to update their systems to prevent the “BlueKeep” malware attack, Engadget reported on Friday.

“Microsoft is confident that an exploit exists for this vulnerability. It’s been only two weeks since the fix was released and there has been no sign of a worm yet. This does not mean that we’re out of the woods,” warned Simon Pope, director of incident response at Microsoft’s Security Response Center (MSRC).

“Our recommendation remains the same. We strongly advise that all affected systems should be updated as soon as possible,” said Microsoft. The bug is a “critical” vulnerability that affects computers running Windows XP, Windows 7 and server operating systems.

These operating systems are widely being used especially in corporate environments. “The vulnerability can be used to run code at the system level, allowing full access to the computer — including its data.

“Worse, it is remotely exploitable, allowing anyone to attack a computer connected to the internet,” reports TechCrunch. Only Windows 8 and Windows 10 are not vulnerable to the new bug.