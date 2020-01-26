2.17 L acre will be irrigated in Rajanna-Sircilla by kharif: Collector

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Distinct Collector D Krishna Bhaskar informed that about 2.17 lakh acres of agricultural land would get irrigation water following the completion of ongoing irrigation projects.

While 1.63 lakh acres of land would get water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, the Sripada Yellampalli project would cater to the needs of 54,000 acres. Informing that the works have reached final stage, the Collector said water would be supplied to agricultural lands from next kharif season in the district.

The Collector hoisted national flag on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day celebrations held in Sircilla on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Mid Manair Reservoir was already filled with Godavari waters by completing Kaleshwaram project. Package-9 of Kaleshwaram project was taken up with Rs 1,627 crore, he informed. The government was going ahead with an aim to supply water to draught-hit lands of Sircilla and Vemulawada constituencies.

Listing the developmental works taken up in the district, the Collector said as many as 5.5 lakh people living in 351 habitations of 13 mandals have been supplied safe and protected drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha. MB works were completed by spending Rs 1,132 crore. The government sanctioned 300-bed hospital of which the construction had been taken up with Rs 159 crore. The construction works of LV Prasad Eye Hospital were going at brisk pace. So far, a total of 6,233 KCR Kits were distributed to new mothers in the district, said the Collector.

Further, he said, nearly 360 new industries were established under TS-iPASS providing employment opportunity to 4,328 unempoyed people. Talking about beautification of Sircilla town, he said Rs 103 crore were sanctioned to develop parks, drainages, graveyards, junctions, CC roads and other basic facilities in the town. “To develop Vemulawada temple, government has formed Vemulawada Temple Development Authority and announced to sanction Rs 400 crore. Works of lift irrigation scheme aims to fetch water to temple tank from MMD were completed. Besides temple tank, 24 hours water would be supplied to temple town,” said the Collector.

With a view to provide employment to Sircilla weavers, the State government has given Rs 1,600 worth sarees for Bathukamma, Christmas and Ramzan orders. 13,500 weaver are getting a living of Rs 16,000 per month.

Another 8,000 weavers would get employment once Apparel park was completed in the town where the famous lifestyle brand, Shopper’s Stop is going to establish its unit, he added.

