2.5 kg gold seized at RGIA Hyderabad

Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the law enforcement agencies on Sunday seized 2.5 kilogram of gold from four women passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The women who arrived by a flight from Jeddah and landed at the RGI Airport early on Sunday allegedly concealed the yellow metal on them. During routine clearance check, the officials found the gold and detained them. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

