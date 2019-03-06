Over 2.95 crore voters in Telangana

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Total voters in the State as on February 22 stood at 2,95,18,964 and the polling stations after rationalisation are 34,603, said Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rajat Kumar on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the representatives of political parties (members of Election Commission Coordinate Committee) at his office, he said gender and elector population (EP) ratios showed good trend.

Wide publicity was given to the 1950 campaign — check your name campaign to encourage enrolment of all eligible voters. Security features and availability of EVMs were explained.

It was informed that Form 6 (application for inclusion of name in the electoral list) can be submitted up to 10 days before the last date of nomination. On advertisements in newspapers, it clarified that DAVP or DIPR rates, whichever is less, will be applicable. Photo voter slips are not valid as standalone identification document for voting.

The electors will have to show their EPIC cards as identification documents. Those who are not able to produce the EPIC will have to show one of the 11 specified photo identity documents — passport, driving licence, service photo ID card issued by Central, State, PSU, public limited companies, passbooks with photo issued by banks, post office, PAN card, smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National Population Register, MNREGA job card, health Insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour and pension document with photograph. This also includes official ID cards issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Aadhaar card.

The CEO briefed the members about the special summary revision, 2019, and the processing of forms 6, 6A, 7, 8, 8A at various stages, as well as general preparedness for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

A State-level workshop will also be conducted for the representatives of political parties on postal ballots, absentee voters, shifted and deleted voters, facilities in polling stations, process of nominations and scrutiny, model code of conduct and on election petitions.

The members who attended the meeting included G Niranjan, Rajesh Kumar (INC), Ponna Venkataramana (INC) V S Bharadwaj (BJP) and M Siddharth Phule (BJP among others.