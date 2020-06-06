2 ANMs in Sangareddy test positive for Covid

By | Published: 12:45 am

Sangareddy: Two ANMs working at Government Hospital, Sangareddy, tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital authorities have launched a survey to identify all the primary contacts of these two ANMs. Since the hospital gets many patients, their kin, doctors and supporting staff, the hospital authorities are trying to trace them and conduct checks. The authorities were also on the job to find out how the two get infected with the disease.

