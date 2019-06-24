2 BHKs for all eligible persons: Talasani

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday assured to complete the construction of double-bedroom houses in Marredpally of Hyderabad as per schedule.

He inspected the ongoing works near Marredpally police station under the Dignity Housing programme of the State government. Srinivas Yadav said the government took up the programme to ensure housing for all the poor and needy in Hyderabad.

He said the government was constructing nearly one lakh houses in Hyderabad alone and all eligible persons would get the houses. He asked the officials to expedite the works and ensure that the works are not delayed due to rains.

About 536 double-bedroom houses are being constructed in Marredpally in an apartment-style complex with all necessary amenities.

