2 boys go missing from Chandanagar of Hyderabad

Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: Two boys, brothers, were reported missing from their home at Papireddy Colony in Chandanagar here on Friday evening.

Mohd Jhan (10) and Mohd Ameen (6) are class III and class II students of the government school in Papireddy Colony. According to the police, they returned home from school around 4 pm and immediately went out to play with their friends. When they did not return till late in the evening, the parents searched for them at all possible places and later approached the police.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the children boarded a local train from the Chandanagar railway station around 4.30 pm, the Chandanagar police said. Based on their mother’s complaint, the police booked a missing case and are trying to find the children.

