2 burglars held, haul worth Rs 16 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the LB Nagar police on Wednesday nabbed two burglars involved in a half-a-dozen cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Police recovered gold and silver ornaments and gadgets, all together worth Rs 16.4 lakh from the culprits.

The arrested persons were identified as B Rajesh alias Raju (36), a driver from Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh and T Mohana Krishna alias Bhargav (36) from Tirupati. Their accomplice D Ram Prasad from Borabanda was arrested by the LB Nagar police in September.

They were involved in cases booked in Medipally, LB Nagar, Uppal and RC Puram areas. According to the police, Raju was involved in 15 house robberies in both Telangana and AP and was arrested by the Miyapur police in 2014. He was again arrested by the Ghatkesar police in March for his involvement in three cases. He met Prasad while in the Cherlapally Central Prison and all the three ganged up after being released, said G Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

The two were caught during a vehicle checking conducted at Alkapuri crossroads. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.