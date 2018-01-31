2 devotees, pregnant woman die in separate incidents in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

By | Published: 8:11 pm 8:17 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A man and his son were killed in an accident near Tadvai in the district on Wednesday. The incident took place when an autorickshaw, in which they were traveling to Medaram jatara, was hit by a lorry from behind.

The deceased have been identified as P Anjaiah (50), the auto driver, and his son Naveen Kumar (23), of Chevitigudem village of Ashwapuram mandal in Bhadradi-Kothagudem district. Four others, who were in the autorickshaw sustained injuries in the incident, said Tadvai SI Karunkar Rao.

Woman dies after delivery

A woman died of profuse bleeding after giving birth to a baby boy while she was on her way to Medaram jatara in Gandhinagar under Hadgoan village in Lokeshwaram mandal of Nirmal district on Wednesday.

Sources said that Kalabai (35) succumbed to heavy bleeding that she had following delivery. Kalabai died of health complication called ‘retained placenta’ on the way to Mulugu hospital as the ambulance was stuck in the traffic for several hours.