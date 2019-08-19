2 die in separate road mishaps in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in road accidents in various parts of the city Sunday night.

At Chandrayangutta, Mohd Inzeman (26), a resident of Quba Colony, died after a truck hit him. Inzeman was going on a motorcycle from Keshavgiri towards Chandrayangutta junction when the truck hit his bike from behind. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

In the second incident in the Osmania University police station limits, P Narendra Reddy of Boduppal died after a motorcycle hit him at Tarnaka. Reddy was crossing the road when the accident took place. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.