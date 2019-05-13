2 electronic weighbridges seized in Mulugu

By | Published: 12:14 am

Mulugu: The Legal Metrology Department officials seized two electronic weighbridges in the district for alleged malpractices on Sunday night.

The seized weighbridges are Legend weighbridge at Mulugu and Hanuman weighbridge in Mallamapally. Legal Metrology Department Inspector Srikala, along with officials of the district cooperative department, conducted the inspection and found malpractices in these weighbridges. They acted on the orders of Collector C Narayana Reddy.

It is said that there was a difference of four to nine quintals of weight from the actual weight per lorry. Farmers welcomed the Collector’s prompt action.